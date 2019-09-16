WICKHAM,
Robert Michael (Bob):
On 14 September 2019, after a short illness, Bob passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital aged 82 years. Dearly loved companion and husband of Jill for 64 years. Proud and loving father of Martin, Alistair and Michael, admiring father in-law of Jenny, Olga and Cassie. Doting Grandfather of Lucas, Ruben and Cameron and special Grandad "Bob" to Lyssa, Renee and Jessica. Our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful Ward Four staff at Hutt Hospital who cared for Bob and supported the family over the last 12 days. A service for Bob will be held at the Stokes Valley Memorial RSA, 21 Hawthorn Cres, Stokes Valley on 19 September 2019 at 2pm, followed by private family cremation at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the Wickham family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019