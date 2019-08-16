WHITTAKER,
Robert James (Bob):
Of Waikanae. Died 13 August 2019 at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet Whittaker, father and father-in-law of John, Tim & Christine, David & Robyn, Mark & Sarah. Cherished Grandfather to Amy, Nicholas, Laura, Sheldon, Matthew and Ben, and great-grandfather of Connor & Arlo. Beloved eldest brother of Isabel (deceased), Bill (deceased), Doreen, Laura, John, Susan and Donald. Sincere thanks to the wonderful caregivers and nursing staff at Te Hopai and also Parkwood Village, Waikanae. Messages and tributes can be left at
http://deaths.dompost.co.nz/obituaries/dominion-post-nz/ Bob's funeral service will be held at the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, 43 Ngaio Road, Waikanae, on Monday 19 August at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea in the Church Lounge.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019