UPTON, Robert Franklin:
Of Waikanae. On August 24, 2020 peacefully at Wellington Hospital, in his 96th year. Cherished husband of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Neil & Gae, Jacqui & Paul (Rangiora). Very precious grandad to Christopher & Frances, Richard, Lidica & Justin, Sarena & Chris. Great-grandad to Matthew. Good friend to Lyn and many others. Thanks to the Carers and District Nurses for their help over the years. Thanks also to the Medical team at Wellington Hospital for their skill, compassion and support. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the Upton family, C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020