THOMSON,
Robert Thomas (Bob):
Peacefully, with family, on Saturday, 18 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Glenys. Cherished father of Helen and Jonathan, Rob and Charlaine, Vanessa and Richard, and Stephanie and Shane. Beloved Grandad of Conna and Campbell; Jesse, Samuel, Nicole and Lara; Elysha, Taliyah and Eliana. Messages to the Thomson family may be left on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/robert A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 12.00pm, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery. Please consider a donation to the New Zealand Heart Foundation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020