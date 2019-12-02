TAMOU, Robert (Bob)

Manawatata:

Passed peacefully in Taranaki, with his daughter by his side. Loved Koko, Father, Brother, Uncle and Son. Will be dearly missed by his surviving siblings, mokopuna, children and his many nieces and nephews. Loved member of the Wellington and Taranaki Bowling and Rugby communities. Valued member of civil working gangs in the Wellington district. Bob will lay instate at Waiokura Marae, Winks Rd Manaia. His service will be held at 11am on 4 December. After which he will be taken to Kanihi Marae for karakia. His interment, will be at Hastings Road Urupa, Okaiawa. Where he will be layed to rest with his family. Our Family invites you all to come grieve and celebrate Bob's life with us.

"At the gates waits a white dog to welcome you home, Haere ra te Rangatira."





