Robert TAIT

Guest Book
  • "Sending sincere sympathy to all your family Bob.Thank you..."
    - Jeff Strom
  • "Ka hinga te ttara o te wao nui a Tne A clubmate and friend..."
    - Ross Thornton
  • "We will miss you on the bowling green Bob. It was a..."
    - Paul Anquetil
  • "To dear Jill and families we are sorry to hear of the..."
    - Karen Timperley
  • "R I P Bob thanks for all the time and work you have done..."
    - Anne and David Procter
Death Notice

TAIT,
Robert John Vernon (Bob):
Bob passed away on Wednesday, 13th May 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Loving husband of Rosslyn (dec) and Jill. Father of Craig, Joanne and Erle. Grandad of Ella and Taryn. Beloved son of Dord (dec) and Snow (dec), and oldest brother of David, Diane, Frank, Sidney(dec), Colleen and Brett, and special friend of Grant and Raymond. Thanks to all his friends, family and colleagues, Ann, Tony, Hospice and district nursing staff who all contributed to making his last days easier. As per Bob's request, there will be a private cremation and we will celebrate his colourful life at a later date. We will let people know when the time comes.

Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020
