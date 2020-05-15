TAIT,
Robert John Vernon (Bob):
Bob passed away on Wednesday, 13th May 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Loving husband of Rosslyn (dec) and Jill. Father of Craig, Joanne and Erle. Grandad of Ella and Taryn. Beloved son of Dord (dec) and Snow (dec), and oldest brother of David, Diane, Frank, Sidney(dec), Colleen and Brett, and special friend of Grant and Raymond. Thanks to all his friends, family and colleagues, Ann, Tony, Hospice and district nursing staff who all contributed to making his last days easier. As per Bob's request, there will be a private cremation and we will celebrate his colourful life at a later date. We will let people know when the time comes.
Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020