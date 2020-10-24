SOUTHWOOD,
Robert Henry (Bob):
Peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Care Home on Wednesday, 21 October 2020. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Pat). Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Paul (Barney), David and Ruth, Robert and Marianne. Dearly loved Grandad to nine and great-grandad to 13. Special thanks to all the amazing staff at Bupa Fergusson Care Home, we do not have enough words to describe how grateful we are for the care, love and support given to Bob and the family. Messages to the 'Southwood Family' may be left in Bob's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020