Robert SMITH

Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

SMITH, Robert John (Bob):
On 5 August 2020 at Hutt Hospital, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Gwen, and loved father and father-in-law of Adele & Kevin and their extended family. Special thanks to Bob's neighbours and friends and the medical staff at Hutt Hospital for the care and support given to Bob. A memorial service for Bob will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 10 August 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020
