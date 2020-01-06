SMITH, Robert Earl (Bob):
Of Shannon, formerly of Naenae. After a brave struggle, with family by his side at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on 3 January 2020. Cherished partner of Christine. Much loved father of Eugene, Jason, Anton, Melanie and Luke and their partners. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved brother of Bryan (dec), Ivan (dec), David (Aus), Lyn, Viv and Vernon (dec). Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of all his grandchildren.
Legendary Baker of The Olde Plum Duff.
A service for Bob will be held at 2.00pm at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford St, Levin, on Wednesday 8 January 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020