SCHIRNACK, Robert James:
Passed away on 4th January 2020 after a brief illness, aged 58 years. Loved son of Harold (dec), Judith and Wally (dec), friend to Bill, loved brother and brother-in-law of Micheal and Evelyn, Brendon, Tony (dec), Cherie and Cassius Kuresa, loved by partner and soulmate Angie Russell, loved dad of Renee, Astrid, Jack, Hunter and Gracie, loved Papa of Aleigha, Mila and Louie, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A private cremation was held in Christchurch.
Published in The Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020