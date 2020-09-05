ROWE, Robert John (Bob):
On August 30, 2020, peacefully at Stokeswood Rest Home Hospital, Stokes Valley, aged 84 years. Husband of Ngaire. Loved father of Karen and Peter. Dearly loved Gubby of his 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home Hospital for their loving care shown to Bob and family. At Bob's request a private cremation has been held. All messages to the "Rowe family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020