Death Notice



(Bobby, Bob, Robbie):

27 June 1941 -

21 June 2019

Passed peacefully in his 77th year surrounded by family in Wellington Hospital I.C.U. Dearly loved youngest brother to 10 siblings. Uncle to Grant and Mel, Wayne and Ella, Diane and Gavin, Jane Bardell and Fiona and Gary Broadbent. Lifelong friend to Barton Greaves and Shane. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Robbie will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 28 June 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







REEVES, Robert Joseph(Bobby, Bob, Robbie):27 June 1941 -21 June 2019Passed peacefully in his 77th year surrounded by family in Wellington Hospital I.C.U. Dearly loved youngest brother to 10 siblings. Uncle to Grant and Mel, Wayne and Ella, Diane and Gavin, Jane Bardell and Fiona and Gary Broadbent. Lifelong friend to Barton Greaves and Shane. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Robbie will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 28 June 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019

