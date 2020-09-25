Robert RANDAL

RANDAL, Robert Lacon:
Best friend and adored beloved husband of the late Gail. The best ever dad and father-in-law to Kirsten & Stuart, Tania & David, Mark & Michelle. Beloved granddad to Jordan, Joelle, Leah, Lachlan, Lacon, Malachi, Judah, Jesse, Samuel and Harrison. Much loved brother to Julie and Howard. Passed over on 22 September 2020 at Charles Fleming, Waikanae. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 29 September 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2020
