RAMSAY,
Robert John (Bob):
Formerly of Bridge Derwent Ltd. On 19th September 2020, peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton. Dearly loved friend of Lyn, Judd and Deanna, Emma and Connor. Special thanks to the staff at Kandahar who took such good care of our dear friend in his final years. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Lyn C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Bob's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020