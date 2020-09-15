POPE,
Robert William (Bob):
Reg No: 774619, NZ Army RNZASC. Peacefully on 12 September 2020, at Stokeswood Rest Home, Stokes Valley. Aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Joi (dec), father and father in-law of Errol, Julie, Andrea, Richard, Murray and Sharon. Grandfather of Jason, Lisa, Hayley, Kirsty and Daniel, great grandad of Jade, Dylan, Liam (dec), Blake and Zara. Great-great-grandad of Sasha. Brother of John (dec), Brian, Lindsay (dec), Robyn, Valda, Ivan, Kevin, Judy, Nicky and Charlie (dec). Robert's service will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 16th September at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020