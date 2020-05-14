Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Robert William (Bob):

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, on 11 May 2020, aged 88. Son of the late Eileen and James with sister Dorothy and stepson of Naomi. Father and father-in-law of Devaney (dec); Grant & Jen; Carl & Gabby (dec); Martyn & Sonja; Anton Gregory (dec); Anton; Lauren (dec); David; and Natalie. Former husband of Valmae Hulbert and, later, Sonja Pierce. Loved uncle, grandad, and great-grandad. Bob was a keen lawn bowler, golfer, and enjoyed a long career as an architect. He will be remembered fondly by his friends who knew him simply as "the Ferrett". The family wish to thank the staff of Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their care and support of Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington City Mission would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 9550, Wellington or by email to







