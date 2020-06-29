MORIARTY,
Robert John (Bob):
Formerly of Greytown, on 26th June 2020 at Manor Park Hospital, Lower Hutt aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Betsy for 61 years. Loved Dad of Wendy & Grant, Barry (Australia), Karen & Alistair. Special Pop of Sarah & Glenn, Katie & Simon, Jess & Reuben; Aleeda, and Gemma and of his 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Betty Gadsby. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Special thanks to the team at Manor Park for your love and care of Bob. Friends are invited to attend a farewell service for Bob in The Village Chapel, 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Wednesday 1st July, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2020