Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Veteran's Hospital on August 20, 2020, aged 85. Dearly beloved husband of 62 years to Joan, loving father of Amanda, Tracey and Jason; father-in-law of David, Jack and Catherine. Dearly loved grandfather of Hannah, Samuel, Thomas, Molly, Benjamin, Jake and Harry. Great-grandfather to Arthur and Alfie. Due to current restrictions, a private family service has been held but a celebration of Bob's life will held at a later date.

Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020
