MOFFITT,
Robert William (Bob):
Of Tawa and formerly of Greymouth. Passed away on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Allison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Geoff, Greg and Abby. Devoted grandpa of Matthew, Nicole, Max, Jack, and Ayva.
"A man of the community,
who will be missed by many"
In lieu of flowers, donations for Mary Potter Hospice, c/- PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Bob will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 23 July 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
