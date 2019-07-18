McLACHLAN,
Robert John (John):
On Tuesday 16 July 2019, at his home after a long illness, aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Isobel (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce & Lesleigh, Murray & Genalyn, Sandra & Neville Scott, grandfather of Holly, Jake, Vanessa and Cameron, and great-grandfather of Izaak. Treasured companion of Betty Hollands and her family. All messages to the McLachlan family, C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254, or via www.heavenaddress.co.nz A celebration of John's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 20 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from July 18 to July 20, 2019