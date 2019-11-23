McGRATH,
Robert James (Bob):
On 20 November 2019, peacefully at home. Loved husband of Belinda, caring and much-loved father of Eddy and Charlotte, father-in-law to Ash, close brother and brother-in-law to Andy and Sandi, treasured and much respected friend to many.
"Bob will be sadly missed"
Special thanks to all who cared for Bob over the time of his illness. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Cornwall Manor Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 26 November 2019, at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the McGrath family" C/- :P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019