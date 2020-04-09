Robert MCDONALD

McDONALD,
Robert Hughen (Bob):
Of Martinborough, formerly Marton. On 6th April 2020, peacefully at home with family. Deeply loved husband and best friend of Rochelle. Adored and proud Dad of Maddison, and Lachlan. Loved son of Joan (Marton) and the late Jim. Loved brother of Steven (deceased) and Bronwyn, and brother-in-law of Steve (Wellington). Loved uncle of Louise and Gene (Tauranga).
Forever loved, at peace now.
Sincere thanks to Sarah and the Kahukura Palliative Care Service for their wonderful care of Bob. Messages to the McDonald family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2020
