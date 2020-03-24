McCULLOUGH,
Robert Bruce (Bob):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hutt Hospital on Sunday 22 March 2020, aged 76 years. Loved soulmate and best friend of Wendy. Most amazing Dad of Karen, David, and Sarah. Loved father-in-law of Matt, Rachel, and Hamish. Treasured Grandad of Charlotte, and Toby; Benjamin; Harry, Lily, and Pippa. Bob will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends. Special thanks for the care and support extended by Jo Williams and all the staff at Hutt Hospital. Due to the current circumstances, a private family farewell has been held. Messages can be sent to "The Family of Bob McCullough" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240, or on Bob's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020