MARSHALL,
Robert Edward (Bob):
On November 26, 2020, peacefully at the Home of Compassion, Silverstream surrounded by his loving family, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen for 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Terri, Barry, Ray and Shelley, Peter, Sandy and Grahame Duffy, Donna, Brendan and Melissa. Loved Pop of Jacob, and Gabriella; Georgia, Jay, and Lucy; Haley, Caitlyn, Joel, and Micaela; Taylah, Cayden, and Addison and loved great-grandpop of Mason, Riley, and Milly. Special thanks to all of the staff at the Home of Compassion for their loving care of Bob and family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Home of Compassion, Silverstream would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's College Chapel, Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10.00am, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Marshall family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020