LEWIS, Robert John:
Of Levin, formerly Wellington, on 22 December 2019, at Horowhenua Health Centre, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late Mary and Wallace Lewis (Hastings). Loved brother of the late Maureen, Vivienne and Keith (Australia), Peter and Jenny (Australia), Greg (Levin), and Kevin (Hastings). Loved nephew of Patricia Forde (Hastings). Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and special uncle to Avatea. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Saturday 4 January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. Messages to the Lewis family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019