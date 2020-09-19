LEGGETT,
Robert Henry (Bob):
On September 10, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness at the Wellinton Regional Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 80 years. Much loved husband and father of Diane, Erica, Mathew and Brendon. Treasured Grandad and Gandad of Elsie, Kaleb and Karter. Messages and tributes can be placed in Bob's tributes book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks to the carers from Nurse Maude and the nursing staff at Wellington Hospital for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance in Bob's memory can be made at www.wfa.org.nz/donate A memorial service for Bob will be held at the St James Anglican Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 25th September 2020, at 11.00am - providing we are at Covid alert level 1.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020