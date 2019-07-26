LEE, Robert Edward:
SM, Reverend Father
Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Marian Court, Home of Compassion, Silverstream, on Wednesday 24 July 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved brother, uncle and grand-uncle. Messages to Fr Lee's family may be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Vigil Service will be held at the Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Tuesday 30th July at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington, on Wednesday 31 July at 1.30pm, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on July 26, 2019