LEADBETTER,
Robert John (Bob):
On 23 March 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae. Loved husband of the late Eileen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Keith & Lyn, Noel & Gaylene. Loved Grandad of Jason, Natalie & Adam, Gareth, Tiffany & Richard. Loved Pop Pop of Sophie, Samantha, Ryan, Anthony, Lily & Krystal. Loved friend of Betty Jeffries. The family appreciate the love and care from the nurses and staff at Winara. Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation, with a celebration of Bob's life to be held at a later date. All messages to the Leadbetter family c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020