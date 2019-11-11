Robert JENNENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert JENNENS.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St. Matthew's Church
Church Street
Masterton
View Map
Death Notice

JENNENS, Robert William:
(of Masterton). On November 8, 2019, suddenly at Wellington Hospital, aged 69. Outstanding husband of Marjorie, and amazing and well respected father and father-in-law of William and Jacqui, Philip and Ilyse, Katie and Henry Reynolds. The best Grandad of Phoebe and Patrick; Felix and Silas. Loved brother of Brenda, and Paul, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Respected colleague and friend to many. A Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at St. Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Thursday, November 14 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.