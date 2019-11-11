JENNENS, Robert William:
(of Masterton). On November 8, 2019, suddenly at Wellington Hospital, aged 69. Outstanding husband of Marjorie, and amazing and well respected father and father-in-law of William and Jacqui, Philip and Ilyse, Katie and Henry Reynolds. The best Grandad of Phoebe and Patrick; Felix and Silas. Loved brother of Brenda, and Paul, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Respected colleague and friend to many. A Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at St. Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Thursday, November 14 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019