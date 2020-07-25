HUNTER, Robert Alan:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Treasured father and father-in-law to Jane and Sean; Mary and Michael. Adored Grandan to Niamh. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wellington and Hutt Hospitals for the care and attention shown to Robert whilst in their care.
Lovely memories fill the gap he is leaving in our hearts.
Communications for Robert can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Robert's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020