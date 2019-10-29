GRATTON,
Robert Norman Henry (Bob):
Peacefully after a short illness on 28 October 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Loved husband of Joan (dec) and partner of Ida (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Julie, Shauna & Barry, and Barry & Cherie. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Jennifer, Kathryn and Melanie. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service for Bob will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 1 November, at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019