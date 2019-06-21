GAULT,
Robert Matthew (Roy):
Born Londonderry, Ireland in 1935. Passed away peacefully on 18 June 2019, at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau, surrounded by his family. Aged 84 years. Cherished husband of Patricia, father and father-in-law of Kim and Marion, Wendy and Barry, and Ian and Trudi. Loved grandfather of Anthony, Nadia, and James and Chantel; Matthew, and Krystal; Sarah-Rose, and Rory; and great-grandfather of Sacha, Rakyle, Taliyah, Kayden, Ruby, Kiara, Kiia-Rose, and Alayna. According to Roy's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to 5a Hinemoa Tce, Waipukurau 4200.
