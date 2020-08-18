FOSTER, Reverend Robert
Ayton (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Loved wife of Jenny. Beloved father and father-in-law of Mary and Peter Holt, Bill and Lizzie, and Vivienne and Shane Van der Sluis. Much loved and respected Grandfather of Jane, Helen, and Grace. Thank you to all those who have been involved in Bob's care, most recently the staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital. A private family cremation will be held this week followed by a funeral service once COVID Level 1 is reached. Tributes to Bob or messages for the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Foster Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020