FARGHER,

Robert Leslie (Rob):

Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at Wellington Hospital ICU surrounded by his family and friends. Loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Sue. Eldest son of the late Bob and Edith. Big brother to Tom, Ann and John. Proud Dad and step-Dad to Mathew, Sharon, Michael, Brendan and the late Trace. Loved Grandad of Sam, Daniel, Dylan, John, Ethan, and his special Piper. Those who wish to see Rob can do so between 2.30pm and 4.00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. You are welcome to join a farewell Guard of Honour for Rob which will be held outside the Beth Shan Chapel Napier at 10.00am on Friday, May 22 and will be followed by a private cremation. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Fargher Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





