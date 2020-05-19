Robert FARGHER

Guest Book
  • "Very sad news indeed. I have such wonderful, happy memories..."
    - David Duff
  • "Very sad news indeed , great memories of Rob as a workmate..."
  • "Hi Sue, My sincere condolences on you & your families loss...."
    - John Potaka-Osborne
  • "We miss you so much Dad"
    - Sharon McKee
  • "We will always miss you dad xx"
    - Mathew Fargher
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
View Map
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
View Map
Death Notice

FARGHER,
Robert Leslie (Rob):
Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at Wellington Hospital ICU surrounded by his family and friends. Loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Sue. Eldest son of the late Bob and Edith. Big brother to Tom, Ann and John. Proud Dad and step-Dad to Mathew, Sharon, Michael, Brendan and the late Trace. Loved Grandad of Sam, Daniel, Dylan, John, Ethan, and his special Piper. Those who wish to see Rob can do so between 2.30pm and 4.00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. You are welcome to join a farewell Guard of Honour for Rob which will be held outside the Beth Shan Chapel Napier at 10.00am on Friday, May 22 and will be followed by a private cremation. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Fargher Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.