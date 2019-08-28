EDWARDS,
Robert Howard (Bob):
On 26 August 2019 surrounded by loving family. Loved husband of the late Betty. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Wayne, Richard and Leigh, Kay and Ian, and Greg. Pop to Ashleigh and Allen, Courtney, Brittany and Matt; Aimee and Zac, Natalie, Rhys and Olivia and Great-Pop to Miller, Sloane and Eden. Special dear friend of Jean. Messages to the Edwards family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 6 September 2019, at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019