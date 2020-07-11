EBERT,
Robert James (Nook):
On July 9, 2020, peacefully at Summerset at Wigram, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra for 57 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Martin and Stella, and Nicole, Craig and Emma, Andrea (deceased), Garrick and Elisha, loved 'Grandy' of Tia, Darcy, Josh, Frankie, Nina, and Loni. Loved brother of Ron, Brian, Judy, Peter (deceased), Barry, and Dennis. Special thanks to the staff at Ward B1 Burwood Hospital, Summerset at Wigram, and St John Ambulance for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robert Ebert, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Nook's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 15, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020