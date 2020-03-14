CRERAR, Robert:
Passed away 11th March 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Linda. Adored father and father-in-law of the late Robbie, Nicholas and Davnet and Jonathan and Katy. Much loved grandad of Kyla, Riley, Georgia and Kenzie. Special brother of Nina and his extended family and friends in Scotland. Special thanks Dr David Werry who cared for Robert over the years and grateful thanks to the ICU staff at Wellington Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wellington Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at Robert's service. Messages and tributes to 'the Crerar family' may be left in Robert's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO BOX 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Robert's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020