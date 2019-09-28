COTTLE, Robert John:
Formerly of Karori. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 11 September 2019, aged 79. Much loved Father of Nathan, Antony and Daniel. Brother and brother-in-law of Alister, Tony, Pat, Sue, Don, Chris, John and Vivien. Adored grandad of his 5 grandchildren and lifetime special friend of Irene. A private cremation was undertaken at Whenua Tapu on Friday, 13 September. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019