Robert CLEMENT

Guest Book
  • "RIP rob ,fond memories of you xxxx condolences to the family"
    - Martha Wells
  • "We had great pleasure getting to know Robert during the..."
    - Racquel Evans
  • "Sorry to hear this news. Robert was a wonderful and unique..."
    - Craig Roberts
  • "a good and gifted man..a true friend. rip mate.."
  • "Ahh..... Robert, will never forget you coming in Natural..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CLEMENT, Robert Brian:
On the 2nd of May 2020 Robert passed away at his home in Midhirst, Taranaki, aged 66 years. Loved by his sons Jemaine, Zed and Te Maia, his grandchildren Holly, Sopho and Mabel, and his brothers and sister Trevor, the late Graeme and Sandra. Loved and respected by all of his friends. Messages to the Clement family may be left on Robert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/robert.A gifted, sensitive and complex man who designed and made many beautiful stained glass windows. He will be remembered as a man who always wore his heart on his sleeve and found peace and comfort in his faith. Funeral details to follow.
logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.