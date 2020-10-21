CAPES,
Robert James (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of George (Pahiatua), Hugh (Australia), Paul and Diana, and Tony and Dianne (Eketahuna). Loved Grandpop of Sam, Charlotte, Alexandra, Annabelle and Vincent. Great Grandpop of 7. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the 'Capes Family' C/0 PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020