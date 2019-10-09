BURTON, Robert William:
On 6 October 2019, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Barbara and much loved father, father-in-law, and grandfather of John Guy, Clare, Hugh, Annie, Hilary, Meli, Ben, John, Craig, Harriet, James, Gabby, Madeline, Emily, Tommy, Richard, Portia, Sebastian and Eugenie, and brother of Mary. A service for Robert will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, on Friday 11 October, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019