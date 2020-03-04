BURRIDGE, Robert David:
On Saturday, 29 February 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at Bob Scott Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Beloved father of Jen and Paul. Loved and respected by Keith, Scott, Jenn and Steve. Adored Grandfather of his 10 grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott for their wonderful care to Rob and his family.
A life well lived, rest in peace.
A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 5th March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Burridge family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
