BRIGGS, Robert (Bob):
On 23rd September 2019. At peace at last, after a long journey with illness. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Loved father & father-in-law of Elizabeth & Gary, Michael & Kylie-Anne, Margaret & Duncan (and the late David). Cherished grandad of Stacey, Matthew & Ashleigh, and Lucy; Philippa and Stephanie; Ainsley & Brad, Krista and Sophie. Messages and tributes can be placed in Bob's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 27, 2019