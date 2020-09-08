BATTEN,
Robert Michael Burnett
(Mike):
(Former Captain of the 29th Wellington Boy's Brigade Company). Passed away at Wellington Hospital after a short illness on Saturday, 5 September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Colleen. Much loved father and father-in-law to Jim and Sandra, Raewyn and Pete, Stuart and Jo, Craig and Paula, Richard and Emma. A much loved grandad and great-grandad to his many grandchildren. A funeral service for Mike will be held at St Barnabas Presbyterian Church, 106 Mana Esplanade, Paremata, on Wednesday, 9 September commencing at 12.30pm. Thereafter followed by private cremation. For those who cannot make the service, please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages for "The family of Mike Batten" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240, or via Mike's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020