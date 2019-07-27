BARBER,
Robert John (Bob):
Reg. No. 444370 Private 25th Battalion WWII. Passed away peacefully at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Wanganui, on 13th July 2019, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Helen, and father of Robert, Susan, and Deborah. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday 29th July 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Dempsey & Forrest
(Locally Owned)
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019