BAIRD, Robert Gillies:
Of 'Waiwiri' Gladstone. On 24th September 2020 peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Loved father and father-in-law of Margot and Guy, and Jill. Loved Poppa of Duncan and Emma, Lachie and Sarah, Anna and Tyla. Treasured Great-Poppa of Jack, Troy, Grayson, Paige, Blake, Abby, Isla and Bria. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Robert will be held in the Gladstone Complex, Gladstone, on Tuesday 29 September 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a private family burial. Messages to the Baird Family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Robert's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020