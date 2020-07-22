Robert ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "My dear Susan My deepest sympathy to you, Mark and Sarah...."
    - Nelva Dentice
  • "My condolences on the loss of Robbie. I was a member of the..."
    - Wayne McKeown
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews on the Terrace
30 The Terrace
Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

ANDERSON, Robert Stuart:
Died peacefully on 19 July 2020, aged 68, at the Mary Potter Hospice surrounded in love. Kindest, caring and loving husband of Susan. Proud and adoring Dad to Mark and Sarah. Loved and respected father-in-law of Will. Treasured Grandad of Sadie and Forbes. Our thanks to the the amazing staff at Ward 5 of Wellington Hospital and the Mary Potter Hospice, for the compassion, respect, dignity and care they provided towards Robert in his final days. A service for Robert will be held at St Andrews on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington on Friday 24 July at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.