ANDERSON, Robert Stuart:
Died peacefully on 19 July 2020, aged 68, at the Mary Potter Hospice surrounded in love. Kindest, caring and loving husband of Susan. Proud and adoring Dad to Mark and Sarah. Loved and respected father-in-law of Will. Treasured Grandad of Sadie and Forbes. Our thanks to the the amazing staff at Ward 5 of Wellington Hospital and the Mary Potter Hospice, for the compassion, respect, dignity and care they provided towards Robert in his final days. A service for Robert will be held at St Andrews on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington on Friday 24 July at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2020