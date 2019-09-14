ABRAM, Robert Norman:
On September 12, 2019, passed away at the Fergusson Home & Hospital in the presence of family, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of the late Margaret Florence Abram. Loved father & father-in-law of Lynne Abram, and Karen & Stan Yee. Beloved grandpa of Benjamin Yee. Loved brother of Billy (dec'd) and Audrey and their families. Messages or tributes can be placed in Robert's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Sincere thanks to all the staff at the Fergusson Home for their dedicated care and support. Robert's funeral service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, cnr Moonshine Rd & Fergusson Dr, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 17th September 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019