MANSELL, Rita Jane:
In loving memory of Rita who passed away peacefully on Friday 24 April 2020, aged 83. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Mario, Bradley, Lesa, Stephen, and Florica. Much loved grandmother to Danielle, Amber-leigh and Jake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz Messages to the Mansell family may be left in Rita's tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020