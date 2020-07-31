HODSON, Rita May:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the loving presence of her family, aged 73 years. Much loved wife and best mate of the late Arthur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Belinda (Tawa), Stephen and Theresa (Palmerston North), Wayne and Amanda (Taradale), loved Grandma of Corey, Nicola, Grace, Joe, Dylan, Ashley, and Riley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Roy Quennell and the late Ted and Helen Quennell; and Val (deceased) and Neil, Rex and Margaret, Bruce (deceased) and Nett, Noel and Christine, David, Pam, and Ken and Sue. An informal service for Rita will be held at Feilding Cemetery on Sunday 2 August 2020, at 1.30pm. Thank you to Arohanui Hospice, nurses and carers, and Palmerston North Hospital wards 23 and 25 for the beautiful care shown to Rita.
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2020